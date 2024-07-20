Conor Leslie all set to lead horror thriller 'Archangel'

WASHINGTON: Actor Conor Leslie, famed for potraying Donna Troy in the DC show 'Titans' is set to lead the horror thriller 'Archangel', according to The Hollywood Reporter. She is reuniting with the show's screenwriter Bryan Edward Hill

Hill is making his directorial debut with the movie. It will be unveiled at next week's San Diego Comic-Con, with Hill and Leslie in attendance.

Spooky Pictures and Image Nation Abu Dhabi are behind the film, which suggests the rise of a new horror superpower. Their two previous films were 'Watcher', a thriller directed by Chloe Okuno and starring Maika Monroe, and the microbudget horror smash 'Late Night with the Devil', which became IFC Films' highest-grossing opening weekend ever and grossed over 10 million dollars domestically.

'Archangel' is all about a privately funded organization, which is involved in the research of finding out the possibility of life after death.

It is targeted by an old force that wishes to prevent humanity from comprehending the real nature of the supernatural.

The film features Greg Hovanessian, Alyshia Ochse, Azure Parsons and Trevor Riley. It was produced by Spooky Pictures' Roy Lee and Steven Schneider, Image Nation's Derek Dauchy, and Kevlar Creative's Julius Pryor and Hill.

Executive producers include Ben Ross and Rami Yasin. A panel at Comic-Con will provide a first look at 'Archangel', with Schneider joining Hill and Leslie, who has previously appeared on 'The Man in the High Castle'. Artwork from the graphic novel will also be displayed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.