Comedy special 'Home Free' to be out on this date

LOS ANGELES: Comedian Tom Papa is all set to come up with his new Netflix special 'Home Free'.

The project will be out on the streaming giant on October 29, Deadline reported.

Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., the special is Papa's third for the streamer, following 'What a Day' (2022) and 'You're Doing Great!' (2020).

In it, he "holds nothing back, as his kids are finally out of the house and it's just him, his wife and a bunch of animals ready to return to their glory days."

'Home Free' is directed by Troy Miller. It is executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson.

The Nacelle Company served as the production company. One of the best-known comics in the States, who has been working as a stand-up for over two decades, Papa prior to his run on Netflix released specials including Freaked Out and Human Mule on Epix and Live in New York City on Comedy Central.

Over the years, he's built upon success in the field with pursuits as an actor, host and author in film, TV, radio and podcasts, as per Deadline.

Film credits for Papa include Paper Spiders opposite Lily Taylor, The Informant! opposite Matt Damon, Analyze That opposite Robert DeNiro, and Rob Zombie's The Haunted World of El Superbeasto.

He can also be seen alongside Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in HBO's Behind the Candelabra from Steven Soderbergh, which won 11 Emmys.