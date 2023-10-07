Co-worker accuses Bryan Fuller of sexual assault on movie set

LOS ANGELES: Screenwriter and producer Bryan Fuller, best known for creating shows such as 'Hannibal' and 'American Gods', faces a bunch of charges by his fellow co-worker related to sexual harassment on the set of his latest feature ‘Queer For Fear’.

In addition, Fuller has also been accused of making constant and bizarrely perverted references to topics related to masturbation, engaging in casual bullying, and creating a hostile work environment.

Plaintiff Sam Wineman alleged that Fuller also repeatedly held him from behind to "crack his back," during which he would press his genitals against Wineman's buttocks as per Deadline.

The former complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court states: "Defendant Bryan Fuller cultivated and maintained a hostile work environment as a result of harassment, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault and retaliation from the years 2020 to 2022."

"Mr. Fuller sexually assaulted plaintiff several times throughout the Steakhaus Production of 'Queer for Fear' for AMC defendants and their streaming service Shudder," Wineman and his Good Gustafson Aumais LLP and Atkins & Associates lawyers add in the September 28 dated complaint, which is seeking a jury trial.

A director on the project along with Fuller, Wineman is also gay and has collaborated with him before but then went on to claim that after he reported his co-worker's alleged "abuse …unlawful behaviour and comments" and "preoccupation with masturbation" to Shudder VP Nick Lazo and others, he was axed from 'Queer for Fear' in August 2021.

"AMC defendants and executive producer defendants ignored all warning signs, facilitated and permitted Mr. Fuller's unlawful conduct and ultimately ratified Mr. Fuller's behaviour and comments, the 21-page complaint declares. Defendants' final act of retaliation was reducing plaintiff's earned credits when the production aired around September 30, 2022."

While Fuller himself has made no statement, his lawyer Bryan Freedman has completely denied the charges and told Deadline: "Make no mistake, Sam Wineman will be sued for defamation based on what are 100 per cent probably false statements."

He added: "There is documented evidence which completely disproves the allegations against Bryan Fuller. Mr. Wineman created this fictitious story long after his gross incompetence necessitated his removal in an effort to extort AMC, Shudder, Steakhaus and Bryan Fuller."

"He never raised any allegation of wrongdoing prior to his removal because he knew that this was absolute garbage. Sam Wineman just made the biggest mistake of his life and once the evidence comes out, he will forever be known as a pathological liar. Rest assured; a malicious prosecution lawsuit aimed directly at him is coming soon."