Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita to prepare for his 'Oppenheimer' role

MUMBAI: Actor Cillian Murphy, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biopic, 'Oppenheimer', has shared that in order to prepare for the titular character and to get into its mindspace, he read Bhagavad Gita, the foundational text of Hinduism.

American nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War 2, and is often credited as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in the Manhattan Project, learned Sanskrit at Berkley.

"I have become death, the destroyer of worlds" is the most repeated quote of Oppenheimer. He borrowed it from Geeta.

Talking about the same, Cillian Murphy said: "I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation for the film. I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text. Very inspiring. It was a consolation to him. He kind of needed it. It provided a lot of consolation to him all his life."

'Oppenheimer' is directed by legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who is known for films like 'Memento', 'Inception', 'The Dark Knight Trilogy', 'Tenet' and 'Dunkirk'.

The film is set to release in India by PVR INOX on July 21, 2023.