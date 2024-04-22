Christina Hendricks marries DOP George Bianchini with ‘grand celebration’

LOS ANGELES: Good Girls actress Christina Hendricks tied the knot with her partner of four years George Bianchini in a lavish ceremony in New Orleans

The pair tied the knot in a "grand celebration" in New Orleans on Saturday. Joined by more than 70 guests, the happy couple – who have been dating for around four years – enjoyed their lavish nuptials at local landmark the Napoleon House

Good Girls star Christina has opened up about the ceremony in an interview with the outlet, admitting they didn't want a low-key bash. "New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me."

Their big day was officiated by singer Shirley Manson and was attended by Christina's co-stars Mae Whitman, 35, and Retta, 54. Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner was also in attendance as she walked down the aisle in a custom-made bridal gown from Katya Katya.

According to PEOPLE, guests dined on steak and shrimp as the pair swapped out a wedding cake with Bananas Foster. "When we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle," Christina told the outlet of their lavish wedding backdrop. "It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually," she added.

"It seemed like the right amount for us to be able to embrace and visit with everyone and not feel overwhelmed," she said of the star-studded guestlist. "But it's certainly not a tiny, intimate wedding. No, we wanted a celebration — a grand celebration."

Christina and her cinematographer beau "proposed to each other" last year, with the actress opening up about her wedding plans last November. She admitted that there's a "pressure" on men to do a "grand gesture" but after researching, the pair made an agreement. She said: "We read some articles about people proposing to each other, and we said, 'Why don't we do that?' He went first, and then five or six days later, I did mine."

"They were both sweet and simple. We both said, 'Please don't shoot something out of a rocket. Don't get an airplane involved,'" she revealed. Back in 2019, Christina revealed that she and ex-husband Geoffrey Arend had decided to take "different paths" in life, having tied the knot in a New York ceremony back in 2009. Christina wrote: "Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities.

"Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs. We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so."

In 2014, Christina shared she didn't want to become a mum, "There were a lot of people who came and thanked me for saying it out loud, and I thought, 'Well, isn't it sad, that we can't say it out loud?' I really don't understand the hullaballoo around it. There's people who have kids and people who don't have kids. We're the people who don't have kids."