Chris Hemsworth's private chef shares his 'very clean' diet

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth's private chef Sergio Perera has explained how the actor adjusts his meals to suit each project that he works on.

Speaking to news.com.au, Perera said: "Obviously the guy is a big boy, requires a lot of protein for the body he has."

The chef, who has appeared on the TV show "MasterChef Australia", added, "When it comes to building muscle, he just keeps it very clean with a lot of barbecuing - like meats and vegetables - and keeping it Mediterranean, which involves a lot of olive oil."

Perera explained how Hemsworth never snacks on anything "boxed or canned" and eats a "hearty salad" on a daily basis, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The cook recalled: "One thing I did religiously with him, was every single day he would have one very large, hearty salad that consisted of raw and cooked vegetables, fermented products, nuts, seeds, and a lot of good fats with a piece of steak or a big piece of fish."

Perera has been working with the 'Extraction' actor for more than a decade after he was contacted by the star's wife Elsa Pataky, who felt that Chris needed assistance to cope with the physical demands of his Hollywood career.

The chef said: "He had just finished the first 'Thor' movie, and he needed someone to help match his meal plan to his physical demands. And that's how I came on board. I would sit with his trainer, who is one of his closest friends, and we would all work together on figuring out Chris' goals."

Perera enjoyed working with the actor so much that he even moved to Hemsworth's native Australia. He said: "I went there thinking I was only going to be there for a few months, but I ended up staying."