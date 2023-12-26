Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky defy split rumours with loved-up Christmas pictures

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have shared a loved-up festive photo dump. These pictures come amidst unkind rumours about their marriage continue to swirl.



The ‘Thor’ star, 40, and the 47-year-old Spanish actress have been married for thirteen years and share three children, India, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

In new photos Chris posted to Instagram, they can be seen enjoying Christmas Day at their home, eating in the blazing Australian sun, and gazing over their infinity pool and out towards the sea, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The couple's fans have voiced their concern that there might be problems at home after noticing that they had been holidaying apart and not posting many photos together.

After Elsa posted a photo of her and one of their sons decorating a massive Christmas tree, one fan commented: "Haven't seen you and Chris together in a while. Hope all is good."

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, in October they took their kids on separate trips with Elsa and the twins going to Japan, and Chris and India heading to Iceland. They both documented their respective trips, leaving their followers wondering why they didn't all go away as a five-some.

The following month they travelled separately again. Elsa returned to Spain for The Woman Awards, and Chris joined his brothers, their partners Gabrielle and Samantha and siblings' parents, Craig and Leonie on a trip to Abu Dhabi. Chris also took the twins, and it is not known if India went with them too, or if she went to Spain with her mum.

Earlier this month, Chris travelled to Brazil to promote his new film, ‘Furiosa’, with his co-star Anya-Taylor Joy. Chris previously revealed the lifestyle changes he made after discovering he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease.

He learned while filming National Geographic's Limitless that he is "eight to 10 times more likely" to battle the progressive disease than the general population as he is one of only two to three percent of people globally who have two copies of the gene APOE4.

At the time, Chris explained how doing the show "really triggered something in me", prompting him to take an unforced break from the limelight.

At the time, the Thor: Love and Thunder star opened up about discovering the news and the steps he had to take to not put a strain on his body.