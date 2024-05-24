Chris Hemsworth gets a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Hemsworth has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 'Thor' star received the star on Thursday in the presence of his family and actor Robert Downey Jr.

Downey paid tribute to Hemsworth as the latter received his star on Hollywood Boulevard. Downey brought with him a list of "roasts" from their other Marvel costars, each describing him in three words, as per PEOPLE.

"First off, [Jeremy] Renner says 'absurdly annoyingly amazing.' [Mark] Ruffalo came in strong with 'Friend from work.' That's a callback, now I get it," Downey Jr. said in front of a crowd that also included Hemsworth's Furiosa: A Mad Max Sagadirector George Miller, costar Anya Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth's family.

He continued, "Scarlett [Johansson] got to the heart of it with 'sensitive leading lady.' Captain America [Chris Evans] calls him 'second-best Chris.' "Hemsworth and Downey portrayed two of the core Avengers superheroes, Thor and Iron Man, respectively, alongside Evans, 42, Johansson, 39, Renner, 53 and Ruffalo, 56. Hemsworth most recently starred as Thor in 2022's Love and Thunder.

"Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He's very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection, he has a true-blue wit and he has a depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you these many years," Downey said in his speech. "You keep us Hollywood folks on our toes because you're just a real dude."

Chris also posed for the pictures with wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children -- daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an iconic sidewalk attraction in LA that features stars' names to honour their achievements in the entertainment industry.