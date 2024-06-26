CHENNAI: Recipient of the prestigious civilian honour bestowed by the Government of India, Padma Vibhushan, Chiranjeevi to be honoured with IIFA Utsavam Special Honor for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’ at IIFA Utsavam’s global tour, starting off in the remarkable city of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in September 2024.

IIFA Utsavam to honour and pay tribute to Megastar Chiranjeevi on receiving the prestigious award which is the second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah this year for his valuable contribution to the world of cinema for exceptional and distinguished service at the multifaceted South Indian Cinematic Extravaganza.

Chiranjeevi has undeniably captivated audiences throughout his illustrious four-decade film career.

He has made significant contributions to Indian cinema across various languages, delivering brilliant performances in diverse roles, energetic dance routines, and captivating fight sequences.

Moreover, he is recognized nationally for his notable philanthropic endeavours and humanitarian work, which have empowered many.

Chiranjeevi, shared his thoughts on being honoured with the ‘Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema’ at IIFA Utsavam, "I'm deeply humbled by this incredible recognition and honour. Thank you, IIFA Utsavam, for bestowing upon me the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. I am profoundly grateful for the unwavering love and support throughout my five-decade film journey, a true testament to the invaluable affection of my audience, fans, and industry. I've consistently tried to demonstrate my gratitude through my humanitarian endeavours. While entertaining to the best of my abilities on screen, I am equally dedicated off-screen to actively participating in impactful social humanitarian causes whenever the opportunity arises.”

As the grand celebration of South Indian Cinema takes center stage in the captivating setting of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on 6 & 7 September 2024 under the honourable patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, the highly-anticipated IIFA Utsavam 2024 is being held in partnership with The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

IIFA Utsavam is all set to celebrate the triumphs of South Indian cinema by uniting the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, showcasing their rich tapestry of talent, creativity, and storytelling to a global audience.

The highly anticipated two-day celebration promises to immerse audiences in a rich tapestry of cinematic experiences.

Day one will spotlight the vibrant worlds of Tamil and Malayalam cinema, highlighting their unique storytelling and cultural richness, while day two shifts focus to Telugu and Kannada cinema, offering a diverse array of films and performances from these dynamic industries.