Chiranjeevi smiles holding newborn granddaughter on bday

CHENNAI: Chiranjeevi turned 68 on Tuesday, and his actor-son Ram Charan shared an adorable picture of his father holding his newborn granddaughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. Ram and Upasana welcomed the newborn on June 20.

The couple, on Tuesday posted a birthday post on Instagram for Chiranjeevi. They shared an adorable picture of the star with his granddaughter.

In the image, Chiranjeevi cradled Klin Kaara Konidela in his arms, as he smiled for the camera. Without revealing the face, Klin could be seen in white and powder pink onesie. The caption read: “Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA (Chiranjeevi Thatha (grandfather)). Loads of love from us and the littlest member of the KONIDELA family.” (sic)

In the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in recently released Bhola Shankar. It is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. The film stars Chiranjeevi as the titular character with Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in prominent roles.

