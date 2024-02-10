Chiranjeevi felicitated by Telangana Governer over his Padma Vibhushan honour

HYDERABAD: Veteran actor Chiranjeevi called on Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Puducherry at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad.

The Governor extended heartfelt greetings to Chiranjeevi on being awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

Tamilisai presented Chiranjeevi with a bouquet of flowers and gracefully draped a shawl around his shoulders. Chiranjeevi was accompanied by his wife Surekha.

The recipients of this year's Padma awards were announced on Republic Day Evening.

Expressing his delight at being named the recipient of the top national honour, Chiranjeevi said, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough."

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as 'Vijetha', 'Indra', 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.', and most recently he was seen in 'Bholaa Shankar'.