Check out some BTS pictures from the sets of 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

MUMBAI: Actors RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, who are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', have shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot day.

RajKummar dropped several pictures on Instagram and wrote, "#MrandMrsMahi ki kahani, much tasviro ki jubani."

The photographs capture the candid moments of RajKummar and Janhvi on the sets of 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

Fans flooded the comment section with their excitement to watch the movie.

Netizens dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Excited for this" while another commented, "Can't wait."

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's first love song 'Dekha Tenu'.

With the track, the makers have tried to recreate the iconic verse 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve' from the song 'Say Shava Shava' from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's blockbuster movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

The new song is sung by Mohammad Faiz and is composed by Jaani, leaving fans nostalgic.

Dekhha Tenu' showcases a sparkling chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The song is shot in the picturesque locales of Jaipur, showcasing the duo's beautiful wedding sequence in the film along with some glimpses highlighting their chemistry.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will hit the theatres on May 31.