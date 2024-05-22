Check out Shraddha Kapoor's 'Kinda 7 course syllabus'

MUMBAI: Actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of her '7 course syllabus' on social media.

The 'Stree' actor posted pictures of her '7 course syllabus' which are sever different types of meals.

Shraddha looks gorgeous in an off-white coord set with open hair and minimal makeup. To beat the heat, she wore matching white sunglasses.

She can be seen posing with beautiful flowers.

"Swipe to see my kinda 7 course syllabus", she captioned.

Netizens flooded the comment section with their queries on how she could be so fit after being so foodie.

A user asked, "Why are you so fit even when you are being a foodie?"

Another netizen commented, "Itnaa saara food kha ke bhi app itne fit kaise ho???"

Shraddha is often seen giving a peek into her daily personal and professional updates.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in the horror comedy 'Stree 2' alongside Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana. 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.