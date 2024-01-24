Check out Shahid-Kriti's sizzling chemistry in song from 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming family entertainer 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon unveiled a romantic song 'Akhiyaan Gulaab' on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor treated fans with a song video and captioned it, "Akhiyaan Gulaab out now. #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this Valentine's week, 9th February 2024!"

'Akhiyaan Gulaab' beautifully encapsulates the blossoming romance between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. This love song is composed and written by duo of Mitraz.

Mitraz, whose composition and lyrics elevate the emotional resonance of the song expressed, "Akhiyaan Gulaab beautifully captures the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The process of reimagining and crafting this love melody has been a heartfelt experience." Taking to Instagram, production house Maddock Films treated fans with the trailer.

Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The trailer showcased that he eventually falls in love with the robot.

The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film will be out in theatres on February 9 and it also features legendary actor Dharmendra.