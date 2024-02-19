Check out Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood picture

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi took a stroll down memory lane and shared a childhood picture of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Monday, Saba posted an adorable click on Instagram and wrote, "Old is Gold! Then ...and NOW. Mashi, My Munchkins n Me!#familylove #alwaysandforever #moments #matter #iggy #sara #memories #for #life #auntloveCopyright (c)[?] ME. Sorry..5 attempts to frame it just right, uffff! Thanks for your patience. this is the last!"

Sara and Ibrahim have posed with her aunt Saba and looked super cute in the picture.

Fans bombarded the comment section with heart emojis.

Saba is active on social media and often treats Instagram users to unseen pictures of the Pataudi family.

Recently, Saba also shared throwback pictures with her siblings, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, on Instagram.

The post featured old and recent pictures of them. Sara and Ibrahim are the two eldest children of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife, Amrita Singh.

Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two kids Taimur and Jehangir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino'.

Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

The makers of the upcoming film recently announced its new release date.

Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared a post in which they captioned, "#MetroInDino gets a new release date. This anthology of heartwarming stories will now be released on 13th September 2024."

Apart from that, she also has a thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', which follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Prime Video in India and more than 240 other countries and territories on March 21 in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.