Check out release date of Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu-starrer ‘Aankh Micholi’

MUMBAI: ‘Oh My God!’ director Umesh Shukla is all set to entertain the audience with his new project titled, ‘Aankh Micholi’, which is releasing on October 27.

The family entertainer revolves around an Indian wedding, and highlights the antics of two mismatched families and their ridiculous acts, taking you on a journey of comedy, drama, and emotions.

While briefing about the movie, the director said, "We've given our heart and soul to this film and the fact that we see it coming to theatres is the biggest blessing and joy any filmmaker can have. It's a fun film that families can enjoy and watch together and we hope it gets the desired love from them. I would love to see everyone smiling."

The movie features Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz and the music of the film is composed by the extremely talented duo Sachin-Jigar.

Helmed by Umesh Shukla, written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh's Merry Go Round Studios, Aankh Micholi is all set to release in theatres across India on October 27.