Check out action-packed trailer of Gurmeet Choudhary starrer 'Commander Karan Saxena'

MUMBAI: Makers of Gurmeet Choudhary starrer 'Commander Karan Saxena' have finally unveiled an action-packed trailer of the series.

The intriguing trailer of the series is full of action sequences. It begins with terror attacks on the country and how Commander Karan Saxena, played by Gurmeet, put his life at stake to save the nation.

Directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions, Commander Karan Saxena is based on a character created by acclaimed writer Amit Khan. It also stars Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule.

Gurmeet, who plays the role of Commander Karan Saxena, said that he was always willing to portray a character like this on-screen.

"'Commander Karan Saxena' is incredibly special to me. I deeply admire all the officers who wholeheartedly serve our nation. Portraying a character inspired by these heroes is a tremendous honour for me."

"Karan, my character embodies dedication, hard work, and courage--qualities I've always aspired to embody myself and bringing him to life on screen has only strengthened these traits within me. He is someone I have always wanted to be," Gurmeet added while speaking about his character.

Iqbal, who is known for being part of several TV shows and also appearing on the reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6', will be seen playing the role of ISI Chief Nasir. He shared that it is among the most challenging roles of his career.

"This is one of the most menacing yet charming characters I've played. Nasir is bold, and aggressive and is driven by wholehearted passion and unwavering faith. Through Nasir, I've had the opportunity to explore character traits completely different from who I am in real life, it was a challenging experience," he added.

Hruta also opened up about playing a police officer in the series and said, "The story of Commander Karan Saxena and my character, Rachana, has been an inspiration in some ways for me. She is a strong-willed, powerful woman immersed in a world of crime and violence, undeterred by any obstacle. As a female police officer, she not only stands her ground but fights with an unexpected ferocity in a male-dominated profession."

'Commander Karan Saxena' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8.