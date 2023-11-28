Chaos unleashed: 'The Village' Mutants take over Chennai metro with Arya

CHENNAI: Makers of Tamil horror series 'The Village' surprised commuters in Chennai with a special treat, creating a stir among actor Arya's fans and horror enthusiasts. Chennai metro commuters were treated to a never-before-seen high-impact activity when a bunch of mutants from the village of Kattiyal took over Chennai Metro, escorted by none other than the series' lead Arya and director Milind Rau.

The official page of Prime Video India took to X to share the video. The post read, "The villagers took over Chennai metro and here's how it went..! #TheVillageOnPrime, watch now."

the villagers took over Chennai metro and here’s how it went..! #TheVillageOnPrime, watch now pic.twitter.com/yzoXWchS1n — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 28, 2023

The mutants delighted and horrified commuters in equal measure, raising the curiosity metre through the roof. Bringing the horrors of the graphic novel to life appeared to be a thrilling and unforgettable experience for subway riders.

'The Village' is directed by Milind Rau and produced by BS Radhakrishnan through Studio Shakthi Productions.

The movie stars Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, Geroge Maryan, Poo Ram, Muthukumar, Kalai Raani, John Kokken, Pooja, Jayaprakash, Arjun, and Thalaivasal Vijay. The Village is available on Prime Video in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with subtitles in English.