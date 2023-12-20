Challenging for an actress to face camera sans makeup, says Meera Chopra

MUMBAI: Meera Chopra, who will be seen in Sandeep Singh's film 'Safed', says that being sans makeup in a film is the most challenging part for any actress.

The actress, who works in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, was speaking about her role in the film, which is about the dark world of a widow and an eunuch who, isolated and abandoned by society, find solace in each other.

Talking about how challenging the role was for her, Chopra candidly said, "Without hair styling and makeup, we become conscious about our looks in front of the camera."

She continued: "When I started shooting for this film, I tried to put a base on my face, but my director, Sandeep, sent me back to wash my face. It was refreshing for me to be like that. I used to just get up, wash my face and go for the shoot. It enabled me to play Kaali in an easier, natural way."

Chopra's cousin, Mannara Chopra, is now on Bigg Boss. Talking about the show, Meera said, "I only saw the premiere episode. I don't watch this show as I don't like to see people fighting. But I want Mannara to definitely win the show."

'Safed' features Meera Chopra, Abhay Verma and Barkha Bisht. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on December 29.