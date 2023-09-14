'Chak De! India' fame Rio Kapadia passes away

MUMBAI:Actor Rio Kapadia, who was known for his work in films such as ‘Chak De! India’, ‘Dil Chahta Hain’, and ‘Mardaani’, have passed away. He was last seen in ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’.

The last rites of the late actor will be held on September 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. The actor is survived by his wife, Maria Farah, and kids Aman and Veer.

In his career, Kapadia has starred in a number of critically praised films with an impressive cast. He has appeared in films such as Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Happy New Year.’ He has also appeared in ‘Khuda Hafiz’, ‘Mardaani’, ‘Dil Chahta Hain’, and more films.

Apart from films, he also acted in several popular Indian daily soaps like ‘Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, among others.

In his last post on Instagram, he shared his picture and wrote in the caption, “Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris in the eve from the Eiffel tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtHJi2upRZf/?img_index=1

His sudden demise has left his family and friends in sudden shock.