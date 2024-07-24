Celine Dion set to perform at 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony

WASHINGTON: Grammy-winning artist Celine Dion is set to captivate audiences once again as she prepares to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 26, confirmed E! News. This performance marks a significant return for the iconic singer, her first since revealing diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

Despite the challenges posed by her health condition, Dion, renowned for hits like 'My Heart Will Go On' and 'Because You Loved Me,' has remained steadfast in her commitment to music and her fans. Arriving in Europe ahead of the highly anticipated event, Dion was recently spotted outside the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris, warmly greeting fans and signing autographs, according to E! News.

While details of her performance remain closely guarded, the 56-year-old singer has expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her global fan base throughout her career and particularly during her health struggles.

Speaking to E! News in an earlier interview, Dion shared, "For a long time--for so many years--I have felt the love and the support of my fans around the world. They helped me to get where I am today." In her journey towards this comeback, Dion has not only focused on physical preparation akin to an athlete but also on maintaining a positive mindset.

Reflecting on her approach to life's challenges, she told Vogue France in April, "It's not about choosing what you have, it's dealing with what's happening." The upcoming Olympic ceremony promises to be a poignant moment for Dion, who has devoted herself to music since her early years and continued to perform despite personal hardships. Celine Dion recently attended the New York screening of her documentary, 'I Am: Celine Dion.'

The event, held at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, culminated in a heartfelt standing ovation from the audience, marking a poignant moment for the singer, according to Billboard. In a press release obtained by Billboard, Amazon MGM Studios highlighted the film's aim to showcase not only Dion's musical legacy but also her resilience in facing this rare neurological disorder. Since December 2022, Dion has largely withdrawn from public life following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, a condition characterized by uncontrollable muscle spasms that severely impact mobility.

The singer was compelled to postpone and eventually cancel her 2023 tour dates due to the debilitating effects of the disorder. Her sister, Claudette, revealed in December that Celine struggled with involuntary muscle movements. Despite these challenges, Dion made a poignant appearance at the Grammy Awards on February 4, presenting the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift for 'Midnights,' a moment that underscored her enduring presence in the music industry.

In March, Dion took to social media to raise awareness on International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a photo with her three sons. "Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life," Dion wrote, adding, "But I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible."

'I Am: Celine Dion' not only delves into the personal struggles of the music legend but also celebrates her journey and the unwavering support she receives from her family, team, and fans worldwide. The documentary offers an intimate glimpse into Dion's life, highlighting her courage and resilience in the face of adversity.