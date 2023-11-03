Captain Marvel has always been one of my most favourite superheroes: Samantha

MUMBAI: South star Samantha says her favourite Avenger from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is Captain Marvel. The actor said she is excited to see her favourite superhero team up with two other female superheroes in the much-anticipated ''The Marvels'' movie.



"Captain Marvel has always been one of my most favourite superheroes and Avenger, I am thrilled to associate with Marvel India once again for this epic Diwali entertainer that has not just one, but three powerful superheroes this time fighting the ultimate battle of Good vs Evil! '''The Marvels' looks like an epic action-packed entertaining ride at the cinemas, and I just can't wait to watch it on the big screen this Diwali!'' Samantha said at the launch of an exclusive promo for the Indian fans ahead of the release of the movie.

Marvel Studios' "The Marvels" is set to hit Indian theatres November 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film, which is the 33rd installment of the MCU, brings back Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. She previously played the character in ''Captain Marvel'' (2019) and ''Avengers: Endgame'' (2019).

Actors Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris will reprise their respective roles of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau from the MCU shows ''Ms Marvel'' and ''WandaVision'', respectively. The movie also features Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury as well as British actor Zawe Ashton. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta has directed the movie from a screenplay she wrote with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.