"Can't wait": Alia Bhatt gives shout out to Janhvi- Rajkummar's 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt can't wait to watch 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The actor gave a shout-out to the team.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram stories, Alia wrote, "Can't wait Sharry and also tagged Janhvi and RajKummar."

On Monday, makers shared the new poster introducing the characters.

Taking to Instagram, producer Karan Johar treated fans with new poster and captioned the post, "It's time to follow YOUR dreams, the field is yours to own!

#MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on May 31st, 2024!"

The poster captures Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor facing the stadium as they cheer for the Indian cricket team while wearing blue jerseys with the number 7 written on it.

The poster also introduces Janhvi as Mahima and RajKummar as Mahendra.

The poster also reads, "You don't have to always live your parents' dream. Live yours..."

Originally slated for an April release, the sports drama is now set to hit cinemas on May 31, 2024, as confirmed by Karan Johar recently.

Recently, taking to his Instagram handle, Johar shared the exciting news with fans, expressing his enthusiasm for the project. In his announcement post, he emphasized the film's significance, describing it as more than just a story but an exploration of dreams and the obstacles posed by loved ones. He expressed his closeness to the project and eagerly awaited the opportunity to share more details with fans.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his directorial debut 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao after their successful stint in 'Roohi.'

The film promises to be a captivating sports drama, offering audiences a compelling narrative coupled with stellar performances from the lead actors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala'S 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year.

She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.