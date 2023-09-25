"Can never have enough emotion for this gratitude": Amitabh

MUMBAI: Actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday, celebrated 41 years of meeting his fans outside his residence every Sunday. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video where he can be seen greeting and meeting his fans outside his house. Fans can also be seen standing and waiting with his posters.

Along with the post, he wrote, "T 4780 - This Sunday .. 41 years! Every Sunday! Can never have enough emotion or words for this gratitude and love..."

T 4780 - This Sunday .. 41 years ! Every Sunday ! Can never have enough emotion or words for this gratitude and love .. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/x0HJm0nzqT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 25, 2023





Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Big B’s bungalow named Jalsa in Mumbai for a glimpse of the superstar. Big B stands on a pedestal and waves to his fans.



Recently, taking to his blog, Amitabh revealed that he met his fans wearing shoes on Sunday as he had blisters on his feet."... and a big difference today .. SHOES .. shoes because , shooting bare feet, whole of yesterday , gave rise to a rise in what is generally referred to bumps in the foot .. named blisters .. a similar incident earlier had incapacitated the body for long so taking precaution .. so the temple is still the same, and next time round it shall be revered," he wrote.

Big B often shares a string of images from the meet and greet session.It was earlier this month only when Big B shared why he goes barefeet to meet his f ans.

He wrote, "some sarcastically commented on a few occasions .. 'who goes out wearing socks and bare feet' .. I say ..'I DO' ! .. you got a problem with that !!?? 'You go to the temple bare feet .. my well-wishers are my temple !!'

"The Pink actor also talked about the importance of comfortable wear and said, "Comfort be the elements of use in these times of uncared for attitudes, breaking away from any tradition that could have been imposed .. Shoes .. The comfort of the 'sneakers' or whatever else they may be called .. the nikes, the other brands, all .. now the formal wear irrespective .. that black patent leather, that polished bright, whatever, has disappeared .. the white bordered comfort wear be the IT .. !"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience. He will next be seen in 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.