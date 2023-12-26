'Call of Duty' star Kamar de los Reyes passes away

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kamar de Los Reyes, who portrayed the troubled cop Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera 'One Life to Live' and voiced the villain Raul Menendez in 'Call of Duty' video games, is no more.

De los Reyes died on Christmas Eve after a brief battle with cancer, Variety reported. He was 56.

At the time of his sudden death, the actor was working on the show All American and had filmed parts for Hulu's series Washington Black and Marvel's upcoming Daredevil series.

De los Reyes was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was raised in Las Vegas.

In the late 1980s, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting after he studied singing and dancing growing up.

His first major role came on the long-running ABC soap Opera 'One Life to Live'.

From 1995 to 1998, he played Antonio Vega, who is serving a life sentence for murder when he's introduced but is later released when it's revealed he was acting in self-defense.

In the popular 2012 video game 'Call of Duty: Black Ops II', de los Reyes played the antagonist Raul Menendez, a Nicaraguan arms dealer and terrorist who sparked another Cold War in a futuristic 2025.

He reprised the character in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops IV' and 'Call of Duty: Vanguard'.

Most recently, he had recurring roles as Jobe on Fox's Sleepy Hollow in 2017, as a detective on ABC's The Rookie in 2021, and as a college football coach on the CW's All American since 2022.