Begin typing your search...

Busy birthday: Vijay Deverakonda shares glimpse of ‘VD14’ set in 19th century

Vijay Deverakonda again treated his fans on his birthday with a glimpse of his tentatively titled film 'VD14', set in the 19th century.

ByIANSIANS|9 May 2024 7:19 AM GMT
Busy birthday: Vijay Deverakonda shares glimpse of ‘VD14’ set in 19th century
X

'The Legend of the Cursed Land' Poster(X/@thedevarakonda)

MUMBAI: After unveiling the first look of his film with director Ravi Kiran Kola, actor Vijay Deverakonda again treated his fans on his birthday with a glimpse of his tentatively titled film 'VD14', set in the 19th century.

Vijay took to X and shared a poster featuring a sculpture of a king.

The poster has "The Legend of the Cursed Land. 1854-1878" written on it.

The actor captioned it: “ 'The Legend of the Cursed Land' Rahul Sankrityan X Vijay Deverakonda @MythriOfficial.”

The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, shared the poster on their official X handle.

The caption read: “Epics are not written, they are etched in the blood of heroes. Presenting #VD14 - THE LEGEND OF THE CURSED LAND. Happy Birthday, @TheDeverakonda. Directed by @Rahul_Sankrityn. Produced by @MythriOfficial.”

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is reported that the film stars Sreeleela. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

MumbaiVijay DeverakondaVD14Ravi Kiran Kola19th centuryfilmRahul SankrityanSreeleelaMythri Movie Makersposter
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X