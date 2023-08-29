BTS label Hybe looking for new global K-pop girl group for new docu-series

LOS ANGELES: The leading K-pop label Hybe, best known for launching the K-pop idols BTS along with Geffen Records, is looking for a new global K-pop girl group for a new planned documentary-series/docu-series.

According to 'Deadline', for this initiative, Hybe has teamed up with the American company Geffen Records, the very label behind rock legends Nirvana and Sonic Youth, in 2021 to create a new US girl group using its K-pop training and development system.

That initiative, which was subsequently titled as 'Hybe x Geffen Global Girl Group Audition', ended up getting more than 120,000 submissions from young women around the world and has now been whittled down to 20 contestants competing for a spot in the group.

Bang Si-Hyuk, Chairman of Hybe, said, "I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while. To do this, I believed we needed a capable partner. When I met John (Janick), from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively."

"I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-Pop universe," Si-Hyuk added.

John Janick, Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M added, "Since we began our partnership two years ago, Bang and I have often spoken about our shared beliefs in artist development, music and creativity."

He further mentioned, "To develop a global group with Bang, with the best of K-Pop methodology, and our Geffen team, is truly special and will bring to life a first-of-its kind experience in music. Each candidate is incredibly talented, dedicated, and driven, making this an exciting moment for music fans around the world."

The 20 aspiring performers will then take part in an audition program called 'The Debut: Dream Academy', which will premiere on September 1 on YouTube along with the Japanese streaming channel Abema. The finale will air on November 17, when the final members of the group, as well as the group name, will be revealed.

The documentary series is currently untitled, though it will air on Netflix sometime in 2024.