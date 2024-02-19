‘Bros’ Akshay, Tiger have each others’ back in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ title track

MUMBAI: Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s title track ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was dropped on Monday morning. It gives a sneak-peek into their “bromance” and shows about how they have each others’ back.

The title track, which has the hook of the title track of 1998 film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has a unique spin and features over 100 dancers.

The line goes: “Bade Miyan toh bade miyan… Chote Miyan subhan allah.”

Then “Tere piche tera yaar khada,” another line from the track, talks about the bromance Akshay and Tiger share in the film.

Title song was Choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. It was composed in Dehradun. Lyrics is by Irshad Kamil.



Producer Jackky Bhagnani spills the beans on the creation process: "'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is a visual spectacle that will enthrall the masses and the youth. Vishal Mishra has added a unique sound that is fresh and builds on the premise of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dancing to a foot tapping number.”

Jackky said that he wanted to create something cool that everyone will enjoy watching on the big screen.

He added: “This is popcorn entertainment at its best. The hookline of the song 'Tere piche tera yaar khada' is undeniably one of the catchiest melodies, leaving a lasting impression on music lovers."

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in association with AAZ films.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will release on Eid.