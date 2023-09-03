Britney Spears shares video of cryptic new tattoo after split from Sam Asghari
Sam, 28, earlier shared they were calling time on their relationship after six years and 14 months of marriage.
LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of a new tattoo addition following her split from actor boyfriend, Sam Asghari.
The 41-year-old singer shared a video, which saw her Daisy Duke denim shorts, which she paired with a crop-top, showing off her taut midriff, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.
In the video, Britney is seen straddling a chair in her living room as a tattoo artist inked her back. She was then seen standing up in her kitchen as the tattoo artist wiped it clean, revealing that it was a snake in red ink. Britney then concluded the footage by showing off her moves.
As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Britney simply captioned the post with a snake emoji in a nod to her new inking. The symbol of a snake can mean many things, including: love, health, disease and wisdom.
Sam, 28, earlier shared they were calling time on their relationship after six years and 14 months of marriage.
Addressing his 3 million Instagram followers, he said: ""After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous (sic) so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful”.