Brings a great spark on screen: Mrunal on Vijay Devarakonda

CHENNAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for her next Hi Nanna, is now looking forward to working with Vijay Devarakonda in the tentatively titled film VD 13. Praising her co-star, she said that with each passing film, the Arjun Reddy star has given memorable characters.

Recently, she announced her next Telugu movie opposite Vijay. She has worked with Nani and Dulquer Salman from the South. Mrunal said that it is a surreal feeling to have gotten a chance to work with such diverse actors.

“Right from the start when I began working on Sita Ramam, I was instantly welcomed with extreme warmth and love from the people from the south film industry. The industry has some of the finest actors in the country and I am grateful that I am getting a chance to share screen space with them,” Mrunal said.

Speaking of Vijay, she said,“I’m looking forward to work with Vijay as I do know that we can learn together and from each other as actors.

Currently we have started prep and the shoot of the film will start soon, and sharing screen space with Vijay is something I’m excited about. Whatever roles he does on screen, he has this great ability to bring this great spark on screen when he’s in front of the camera.

“ The shooting of VD13 will be starting soon, which marks the reunion of Vijay and director Parasuram after the hit film Geetha Govindam.