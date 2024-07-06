Brad Pitt starrer 'F1' to release on this date, check out poster

WASHINGTON: The title of Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula 1 movie has finally been unveiled along with a first-look poster and the release date, reported Deadline. 'F1' is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 25, 2025, overseas, and in the United States on June 27, 2025.

'F1' is an upcoming American sports action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger based on the motorsport of the same name, created in collaboration with the FIA, its governing body.

The film features actors like Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Lewis Hamilton, Javier Bardem and Sarah Niles. Pitt plays a former Formula One driver who returns to the grid with his colleague (Damson Idris) at APXGP, a fictitious team. The film is being shot over genuine Grand Prix weekends, with the squad competing against the sport's heavyweights.

The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1 and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA and race promoters.

Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer, reported Deadline.