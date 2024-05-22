Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised for dehydration in Ahmedabad, discharged after treatment: Reports

CHENNAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon and discharged after primary treatment was given, according to media reports. He had reportedly complained of dehyrdation.

Reportedly, the actor was in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to watch Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) yesterday, after which he reportedly suffered heatstroke symptoms like dehydration.

He was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad in the afternoon today. He was given primary treatment and discharged, media reports stated.

With no official word on the same, fans of the actor are worried and have taken to social media to express their concern.

KKR had on Tuesday entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over the SRH in Qualifier 1. The KKR franchise is owned by Shah Rukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla, and her spouse Jay Mehta.