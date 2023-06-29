Bollywood movies that took inspiration from Romeo and Juliet

NEW DELHI: William Shakespeare's works have been adapted in a variety of ways, whether for film, theater, or other forms of performance art. Here are a few Bollywood films based on Shakespeare's classic play Romeo and Juliet. The story is of two lovers who couldn’t meet, and finally, the story ended on a tragic note because of their reconciling feuding families.Let us take a look at a few Bollywood movies that took inspiration from the 16th- Century play.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set against the violent backdrop of two Gujarati communities who despised each other enough to kill on sight. However, when Ranveer Singh, who portrays Ram, and Deepika Padukone, who plays Leela, fall in love at first sight, all hell breaks loose.







Ek Duuje Ke Liye Not many people realise that this cross-cultural love story, starring Rati Agnihotri and Kamal Hassan, was also an unofficial remake of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The film went on to become one of Bollywood's most beloved masterpieces. Many people fell in love with this picture because of the beautiful performances of the lead actors and the fantastic music track.







Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak The film ‘Qayamat se Qayamat Tak’ marked the debut of two of the most gifted actors of the time. The film featured a fresh pairing of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Their innocence and charisma brought the Indian Romeo and Juliet to life on a screen. The film is still regarded as one of the most stunning adaptations of Shakespeare's epic tragic drama.







Issaq Manish Tiwary directed the film featuring Prateik Babbar and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. It was an original interpretation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. This is the story of two Banaras land mafias, the Kashyaps and the Mishras. They are fighting furiously for land ownership. Their children, on the other hand, fall in love with one other.





