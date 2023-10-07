MUMBAI: Bollywood divas have made several strong fashion statements on the red carpet over the years. Let's have a look at some of the Bollywood divas who owned red carpet like queens.
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai left everyone awestruck at the Paris Fashion Week recently. For the special event, she chose to wear a golden shimmering cape gown. Her blonde highlights were not to be missed out. In addition, Rai sported diamond rings, earrings, and golden high heels.
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone attended the premier of the film 'Kennedy' at the Sydney Film Festival with director Anurag Kashyap. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous as she donned a strapless pale blue flowy thigh-high slit deep neck dress with silver detailing on it.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma made her red carpet debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and truly made heads turn with her stunning look. She wore an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown which has hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses.
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari hit the Cannes 2023 red carpet in a voluminous yellow floor-length gown. She kept hair and makeup simple and jewellery to a minimum.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, who made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 in New York, opted for a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette from the shelves of Prabal Gurung.