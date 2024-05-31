Bobby Deol pens adorable anniversary wish for wife Tania, says, "...you complete me"

MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. On this occasion, the 'Animal' actor shared a picture with his wife and penned down an adorable wish for her. Taking to his Instagram handle, Bobby Deol posted a picture with her. He wrote in the caption, "Happy anniversary my jaan, you complete me"

In the picture, the couple look stunning as they pose for the camera. Tania opted for a gray-hued co-ord set while Bobby chose to wear all-black attire, which he teamed up with a leather jacket. Brother Sunny Deol dropped the heart emojis. Anurag Kashyap mentioned, "Cuties" Preity Zinta also wished the stunning couple on the special occasion. "Happy Anniversary Bob & @taniadeol...Loads of love always" Twinkle Khanna also commented, "Happy anniversary"

Bobby and Tania tied the knot on May 30, 1996. The couple welcomed son Aryaman in 2001 and son Dharam in 2004.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby has been on a roll ever since he was featured as an antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'. In the coming months, he will be seen in several projects including Alia Bhatt's spy film. As per the sources, he will be seen playing a villain in the upcoming untitled film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. "Bobby Deol's inclusion to the YRF Spy Universe is an incredible casting coup by Aditya Chopra! Bobby will become a cold-blooded, menacing villain set to destroy Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in this action spectacle that will blow the minds of audiences," informed a trade source. Alia portrays a female agent in the film, which is helmed by YRF's indigenous director Shiv Rawail. This film also stars Sharvari, who is teamed with Alia as a super agent on a mission. He will also be seen locking horns with Suriya in 'Kanguva'. Recently, the two attended Prime Video's event in Mumbai and spoke highly of each other. Bobby said, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor." Suriya also shared how Bobby added more power to the film with his acting chops. "In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger," Suriya said. The official synopsis of the Tamil film read, "A story that travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023 is about a hero who has to fulfill a mission left unfinished." Siruthai Siva has directed the film. Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu are also part of 'Kanguva'.