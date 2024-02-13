Blackpink's Lisa joins 'White Lotus' Season 3

LOS ANGELES: K-pop all-girls superband Blackpink member Lisa has joined the cast of 'The White Lotus' Season 3.

She will be credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal, in the third season of the hit series. As with all castings for the third season, her role is being kept under wraps.

'The White Lotus' is set to begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand, in February. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact it will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus resort property, reports Variety.com.

The cast already includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola.

Manobal’s role in 'The White Lotus' will mark her acting debut.

She is now the second member of Blackpink to appear in an series. Jennie (credited as Jennie Ruby Jane) made her own acting debut in the drama 'The Idol', which premiered in June 2023.

Blackpink, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, is one of the most popular musical groups in the world. They launched in August 2016 with the single album 'Square One'.

Manobal, who recently established her own management company named Lloud Co., has broken several individual records herself.