Birthday surprise: Check out Deepika's cool, sassy 'Minni' avatar in 'Fighter' BTS video

MUMBAI: As actor Deepika Padukone turned 38 years old today, the makers of the upcoming film 'Fighter' treated fans with a return gift by sharing a cute and exciting behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film.

Taking to Instagram, the film's production house Viacom18 Studios gave a sneak peek into the vibes of Deepika Padukone a.k.a Minni moments.

The video showcased some shots from the sets of the film's songs 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' and 'Sher Khul Gaye'.



The video also has shots of Deepika shooting in a flying suit.

This fun-filled behind-the-scenes also shows Deepika having a blast with the entire 'Fighter' squad.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Fearless, fiery with a heart of a #Fighter. Happy Birthday, @deepikapadukone! #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan."

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas.

She also has 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Singham Again' in her kitty.