Birthday special: Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s must-watch movies

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile and prolific actors in the Bollywood film industry.
Khiladi
This film established Akshay Kumar as the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood and marked the beginning of his successful career.
Hera Pheri
Akshay Kumar's comic timing in 'Hera Pheri' is impeccable. His character, Raju, became iconic in the world of Indian memes.
Namastey London
'Namastey London' is a touching romantic comedy in which Akshay plays the lover of an NRI woman and eventually wins her heart.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Akshay Kumar's portrayal of a skeptical husband in this horror-comedy was both humorous and memorable.
Airlift
'Airlift' is based on a true story and showcases Akshay's acting prowess as he plays a businessman who leads a mission to rescue Indians during the Gulf War.
Kesari
In 'Kesari' Akshay's powerful performance as a Sikh soldier in the Battle of Saragarhi earned him critical acclaim.