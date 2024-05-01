Birthday special: Anushka Sharma's heartwarming pictures with Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika

MUMBAI: Actor Anushka Sharma has been away from the media glare ever since she delivered her second child Akaay. It's her birthday today and if you are missing her cheerful presence, especially on social media, then we have got you covered.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, we have uploaded some heartwarming pictures of the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' star with her husband and star batter Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika.

Lovingly called 'Virushka' by their fans, the two tied the knot in 2017 in Italy. Their wedding ceremonies were nothing less than a scene straight out of a Bollywood film.

This photo of Anushka and Virat literally broke the internet in 2018. Virat posted a loved up picture of her "one and only" on his Instagram account. In the beautiful picture, Virat and Anushka could be seen in the middle of a tight hug and seems to be replicating the graffiti right behind them.

This photo was shared by Virat and Anushka while announcing their first pregnancy in 2020. The couple was blessed with daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021.

To date, Virat and Anushka have not uploaded a proper photo or video of their daughter Vamika as they are extremely protective of their children but they do have shared little glimpses of their daughter. This picture was the first ever snap that the two shared of Vamika. The picture shows Anushka holding Vamika, as she and Virat gaze lovingly at her.

This picture shows Anushka with her daughter Vamika, with her mother standing in the background. Anushka posted this image on the occasion of Mother's Day in 2022.