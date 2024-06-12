Bipasha Basu drops adorable childhood pics with daughter Devi, fans say 'twins for sure'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu delighted her fans by sharing her childhood pictures, leading to the comparison between her and her daughter, Devi Basu.

The 'Raaz' actress, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram to share a series of childhood pictures of herself and her daughter.

The first image shows a young Bipasha looking cute with Devi's picture next to her. The second photo highlights that even as a child, Bipasha loved stylish braids, a trait her daughter shares.

In the caption, Basu wrote, "My mini me. Mine. #devibasusinghgrover #choosingsunshine #mammaandbaby."

Soon after Bipasha dropped the pictures, fans chimed into the comment section to point out the uncanny resemblance.

One user wrote, "Like Mother - Like Daughter..!!!" Another user commented, "Awwww! So cute! Twins for sure!"

"Oh my god replica Bips @bipashabasu god bless so adorable," penned a third user.

Earlier this month, the actress gave fans a glimpse into her family time as she dropped pictures of little daughter Devi's adorable moments on her Instagram Stories.

In the heartwarming post, Bipasha shared a picture of little Devi, dressed in an all-white frock, peering out of a glass window with innocent curiosity.

The next story followed with a delightful video capturing Devi enthusiastically playing with a toy drum.

Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.