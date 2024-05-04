Bipasha Basu delights fans with heartwarming video of daughter Devi

MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu, who is currently enjoying a joyful time with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their adorable daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, dropped a heartwarming video capturing their little one running towards them for a hug. Bipasha took to her Instagram account to share a touching video in which her daughter Devi can be seen rushing into her arms for a hug. With her arms wide open, Bipasha eagerly awaited her daughter's embrace. In the video, Devi can be heard saying, "papa papa," as she rushes towards Karan Singh Grover, who scoops her up with overflowing affection.

Bipasha captioned the post, "Doll." Soon after Bipasha shared the video, fans chimed in the comments section. One user wrote, "This has to be the cutest video on the internet today!" Another user commented, "How adorable! Wholehearted love and happiness... watching makes my heart happy."

"Devi is such a diva," wrote a third fan. Earlier on Thursday, Bipasha treated fans with a glimpse of her pool day with her husband. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha dropped a string of pictures featuring herself and Karan. Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.



Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Bipasha took to Instagram to share the joyous news along with the name of their daughter, signifying her as the physical manifestation of their love and blessings. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover, on the professional front, was last seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter', starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.