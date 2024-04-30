Billie Eilish announces 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour dates

LOS ANGELES: Fans of Billie Eilish are in for a double treat this year as ahead of the release of her new album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' the singer announced that she is embarking on a world tour with the same name in support of the new musical project.

The Live Nation-produced tour will kick off in September in Quebec in Canada and continue through North America until December. In February 2025, Eilish will hit Australia, followed by Europe, the UK and Ireland from April to late July, as per Variety.

Tickets for the tour of the 'What was I made for' singer will go on sale beginning with an American Express presale on Tuesday (April 30) with additional presales slate for the rest of the week. Any remaining tickets will be available during a general onsale starting May 3 on Eilish's website.

The Oscar winning singer remains committed to her collaboration with environmental nonprofit Reverb, "which will reduce greenhouse gas pollution, decrease single-use plastic waste, support climate action and update concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support+Feed."

A portion from ticket sales in North America will also go toward Reverb's efforts.

In an earlier interview to Billboard, Billie said that she and her team were doing everything they could "to minimise waste in every aspect of my music". "My parents have always kept me well informed and hyper-aware that every choice we make and every action we take has an impact somewhere or on someone, good or bad, and that has always stuck with me," she said.

"I can't just ignore what I know and go about my business and career and not do something. That's just not how I was raised, or how I want to live my life," she said.

Her highly anticipated third studio album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' is slated to be out on May 17.

The singer-songwriter has announced she would not be releasing any singles in advance, saying she wants fans to hear the album "in one go".