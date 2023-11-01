‘Bigg Boss 17’: Abhishek and KhanZaadi seem to be growing closer

MUMBAI: Ever since Samarth Jurel entered ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Abhishek Kumar seems to be staying away from his ex Isha Malviya in the house and it seems he is now focusing his attention on housemate KhanZaadi.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, shows Abhishek asking KhanZaadi to forgive him for all the fights they’ve had.

He is then heard telling her: “Sundar lagne lag gayi hai mujhe ekdum se. Main Kaan pakad ke uthak beithak karke sorry maangta hun.”

KhanZaadi then asks him what if he repeats his mistakes.

Abhishek replies: “Cheeks pe kiss kardena please.”

The nomination task took place in the latest episode, where Sana Khan, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai and Arun Mashetty got maximum votes.