ByIANSIANS|18 March 2024 12:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-18 12:30:10.0  )
Big B recalls the day he brought daughter Shweta home to his bungalow Prateeksha
 Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan (Photo/IANS)

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that family is the greatest bond one could have.

The actor took to his blog on Monday and spoke about his daughter Shweta Bachchan's 50th birthday as he got nostalgic.

Amitabh recalled bringing Shweta to his bungalow Prateeksha, when she was just two years old.

He said that she celebrated her 50th birthday, surrounded by family members.

The actor also shared the updates including the “progress reports”.

Big B wrote: "A day filled with the love of family and the greetings and the hilarity of the ‘progress reports’...(rolling on the floor laughing emoji)...Birthdays galore... Shweta, the firstborn, and Nikhil, her husband... within a day of each other and the bringing in of the GOLDEN age - 50 years.”

The bungalow, which is situated in the Juhu area of Mumbai was reportedly gifted to Shweta by Big B in 2023.

The actor further mentioned, “At Prateeksha, she was brought to the home, our first home of our own, when she was barely 2, and Abhishek a few months old... and today to see them celebrate the day in the same home on the same table and surroundings ... LIFE IS A WONDER. Children and grandchildren all together.”

