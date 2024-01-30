Bhumi shares new poster of crime thriller 'Bhakshak', trailer to be out on this date

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming crime thriller film 'Bhakshak' on Tuesday unveiled a new poster starring Bhumi Pednekar and are all set to unveil the film's official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix treated fans with trailer announcement news and captioned the post, "BREAKING NEWS: It's Vaishali Singh reporting live! The fight for justice has begun. #BhakshakTrailer out tomorrow! #Bhakshak, a film inspired by true events coming on 9 February, only on Netflix!"

The trailer will be out on January 31 (Wednesday). In the poster, Bhumi can be seen dressed in a mustard and maroon kurta set. Bhumi Pednekar as Vaishali Singh portrays the role of an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women.

Helmed by Pulkit, 'Bhakshak' stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles. Bhumi is all set to don never-seen-before avatar in Bhakshak, recently shared she had incredible February successes right since her debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' as an actor and now Bhumi hopes the same for 'Bhakshak'.

She said, "Now, Bhakshak is slated to release on Feb 9th. It is one of the most important films that I have done in my career and I hope that the project, my director Pulkit and I get the same amount of love that I had received for Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Badhaai Do. I hope February is again lucky for me and I manage to deliver a performance that people will remember forever."

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from February 9.

