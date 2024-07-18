Bhumi Pednekar gets emotional on her birthday as she receives special surprise at home

MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar got emotional on her birthday as she received a sweet surprise at her home. Bhumi, who is currently busy shooting for the series 'Daldal', celebrated her birthday on the set first with the team.

Then she came back home to a surprise waiting for her. Taking to Instagram story, Bhumi shared a video of her special day on Daldal sets.

"Starting my birthday on set doing what I love the most. #Blessed #Daldal," she captioned the post. Then, in the next post, Bhumi can be seen in happy tears after seeing wall representing her filmy journey.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "then came home to the sweetest surprise. That made me g #KhushiKeAansoon #BLESSED. Prach." Bhumi Pednekar has had a phenomenal Bollywood journey as she transcended from being a casting director to a full-blown Hindi film star. In last 9 years in the industry, her talent and versatility have helped her in bagging some great roles where she relentlessly proved her potential as an actor.

She made her Bollywood debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. In the series 'Daldal' she will be seen essaying the role of a cop. Sharing what audience can expect from the series, Bhumi said, "Daldal is a project that encapsulates all these qualities of being a woman. Rita is a super achiever, a glass-ceiling breaker, a rewriter of rules in a man's world. She is ambitious, ferociously passionate about her job and leads from the front. These are the kinds of women I idolise and I'm thrilled to headline a series like this on a global streaming platform that will help me show the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world."

"Daldal is one of my most special projects for many, many reasons. I have started shooting for the project and I can already tell you that it will be one of my most challenging roles ever," she added. Amrit Raj Gupta is the director of the series.