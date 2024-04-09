Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa share parenting mishap in latest blog

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, known for keeping their fans updated about their lives, shared an incident in a blog where their son accidentally left a small cut on Haarsh's forehead.

In their latest vlog, Bharti Singh and Golla spend some quality time together. Later, Bharti requests Haarsh not to go to the office, saying, "You will not go to the office. I cannot handle Golla." Haarsh responds, "Try to understand. I have recently bought a car. I have to repay the loan, so I need to go to the office."

Later in the vlog, Bharti Singh mentions that Haarsh has a lot of shirts in his wardrobe. She remarks that there are so many shirts that she lost count and was left speechless. Eventually, Haarsh divides his shirt collection into two categories: ones he wears and ones he doesn't. He plans to donate some of his clothes, mentioning that he has only worn them a few times.

Comedian Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa's love story began on the set of Comedy Circus, where Bharti was a contestant and Haarsh was part of the writing team. Their friendship grew into a beautiful relationship, leading to their engagement in May 2017.

A few months later, they got married in November 2017. They became parents when their first child was born on April 3. They named their son Laksh, affectionately known as Golla.