Beyonce drops striking new trailer for 'Renaissance' concert film

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Beyonce released the worldwide trailer for her upcoming concert film ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce’, several weeks ahead of its December 1 release date.



After dropping a teaser featuring behind-the-scenes footage and a voiceover when she announced the project, the new visual offers fans a preview of some of the live footage in the highly anticipated film, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The clip teasing the theatrical version of the pop superstar’s acclaimed Renaissance World Tour opens to her silhouette before gracing an audience of thousands.

“I close my eyes and travel through realms of space and time,” Beyonce says in a voice over.

“Reality holds no power or control of my state of mind on my voyage to find a source to charge my inner being. Assembly line frequency as I tap my MPC.”

As vulnerable backstage clips -- including shots with her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and husband JAY-Z -- are interspersed with shots of her on stage.

As per ‘People’, Beyonce opens up about her identity and the challenges that she’s faced. She says, “In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough. To balance motherhood and being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really am.”

The minute-and-a-half-long teaser then bursts into glimpses of the Grammy winner’s record-breaking stage show, including brief looks at the spectacular wardrobe and choreography while audio of her hit ‘Break My Soul’ plays.

“You are the visual baby. It’s a new birth. I hope you feel liberated or the renaissance is not over,” the ‘America Has a Problem’ singer says as the visual concludes.