Bejoy Nambiar reveals why he cast 4 filmmakers as actor in ‘Kaala’

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, who is gearing up for his debut streaming series ‘Kaala’, has shared the reason behind casting 4 directors in the series as actors.

‘Kaala’ will feature four filmmakers - Danish Aslam, Qaushiq Mukherjee known as Q, Vinil Mathew and Shiva Anand taking on key roles in the show.

Talking about the same, Bejoy said: “It wasn't a conscious decision but these were the names that popped in my head while casting. When we were writing, we didn’t have them in mind but as the casting process began, we got them one after the other, so much so that even the Hotstar team asked me if it was intentional and I said, no, these are the people I think will make an interesting casting.

Also, a lot of them have not done any acting before, Shiva has acted before and Q has worked with me before but the rest two were new; but I was kind of fascinated to push the envelope and cast them.”

Having four filmmakers on the set guarantees an enhanced creative outlook towards the script from a character’s standpoint.

Elaborating on his experience, Bejoy Nambiar said: “Since this was my first time attacking the long format show that was being created and show-run by me I subconsciously wanted to surround myself with fellow filmmakers who will keep me in check and weirdly so, they did.

“All of them were so supportive and instrumental in the way we did those scenes and staged those scenes and even the scenes that they were not a part of. I only benefited from the fact that they were all filmmakers.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar, ‘Kaala’ shows the working of a parallel economy in the form of reverse hawala wherein white money is converted to black.

The show will release on September 15, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.