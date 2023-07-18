‘Bawaal’: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s dance track ‘Dilon Ki Doriyan’ out

MUMBAI: After 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak', makers of the upcoming romantic drama film ‘Bawaal’, unveiled the peppy dance track ‘Dilon ki Doriyan’ on Tuesday.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared the song video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Dilo ki ya dooriyan by my boyee @tanishk_bagchi sing beautifully by @vishalmishraofficial and @zarakhan full #bawaaal send it your dance covers."

The video featured Varun Dhawan’s character Ajay and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha and the duo can be seen grooving together in fun and excitement during their wedding rituals. The duo can be seen dressed in golden ethnic attire.

The upbeat dance number, 'Dilon Ki Doriyan', sung by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah Khan, and Romy, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Arafat Mehmood. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari ‘Bawaal’ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from July 21. It is set against the backdrop of World War 2.

Sharing details about his character, Varun said, "A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and extremely rewarding ones too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character is so intricately woven but literally, a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha." Janhvi also opened up about her character.

"As actors we play roles that are either made for us or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she's so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between," she said.

Apart from this, Varun is all set to work with director Atlee and the duo will enthral their fans with a new movie titled 'VD18'. The film will be out on May 31, 2024. It is written and directed by Kalees and produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee.